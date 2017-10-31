Travelodge moots Kirklees hotel plan

Budget hotel chain Travelodge is proposing a partnership with Kirklees Council, with a view to opening a new hotel in the area.

A letter sent to the council outlines the pivotal role that Travelodge is currently playing supporting local authorities to help local regeneration, create jobs and boost the economy.

During the last three years, Travelodge has completed seven local authority development partnership deals.

Hotels in the programme are built on surplus local authority land,

These bespoke agreements have had unique funding structures, all of which have enabled councils to utilise existing assets, create job and help to regenerate land in strategically important locations.

Travelodge operates over 550 hotels across the UK.

The only Travelodge in Kirklees at present is in Huddersfield.