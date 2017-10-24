Two art exhibitions go on display in Kirklees

Art lovers in Kirklees are in for a treat with two new exhibitions currently on display.

Creative Arts Hub in Mirfield is hosting the ‘Retrospective’ exhibition by local artist Keith Mountain.

Ne is well-established with a background in commercial design, who has worked for Christian Dior, amongst many others.

Upon leaving school Keith studied at the Batley School of Art for four years, graduating with a degree in design.

Most of his working career has been with major UK companies promoting their merchandise through design and display.

To date, Keith has had 15 one-person shows and been part of over 20 selected group shows throughout the north of England as well as being a regular exhibitor at the Mall Galleries London.

Keith’s work is primarily inspired by the love of the landscape and colour, and his career overview provides a bright, vibrant tonic to the incoming autumnal weather.

Meanwhile, over at Batley Art Gallery there is an exhibition that features 34 different artists and around 90 pieces of artwork.

The Batley Open Art Exhibition is a selected showcase of paintings, sculpture and photography by professional and amateur artists.

It is on display until late November.

The artists taking part include Warren Anstiss, Jane Burgess and Tony Noble amongst others.

For further information about either exhibition, contact Mark Milnes on 01924 492775 or email info@creativeartshub.org.uk.