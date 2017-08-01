Two charged with murder after man died in Dewsbury

Have your say

Two men have been charged with murder after a man died in Dewsbury earlier this year.

Police were called to the Scarborough Hotel at around 8.30pm on February 17, and found Jonathan Binns had been injured in a collision with a vehicle.

Mr Binns, 32, died later in hospital of his injuries.

Two men, both 20 and from Dewsbury, will appear before magistrates in Kirklees tomorrow (Wednesday) charged with murder and violent disorder.