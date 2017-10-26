Two-hour delays expected on M62 as traffic stretches for EIGHT miles

Drivers are facing delays of more than two hours following a crash on the M62 this afternoon which left three lanes closed.

The smash on the eastbound carriageway happened at around 1pm between J28, Dewsbury Road and J29 on the M1.

The emergency services are still at the scene and it is expected that the lanes will be cleared and re-opened by 4.30pm.

Currently, traffic is backed up beyond Cleckheaton, almost eight miles from the crash site, and is expected to lengthen as we approach rush hour.