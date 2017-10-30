Two Yorkshire schoolboys arrested on suspicion of preparing for act of terrorism

TWO teenage boys from a North Yorkshire market town have been arrested on suspicion of preparing for an act of terrorism.

The two 14-year-old boys were arrested by counter terrorism police on Saturday in Northallerton on suspicion of preparing for an act of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

They have been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

Since the arrests, searches have been carried out at a number of properties, which have focused on the Romanby area of the town.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "We understand that people may have concerns as a result of this activity and we are grateful for the patience and understanding of the public while these enquiries are carried out.

“North Yorkshire Police are supporting officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East with their investigation and searches.

"Officers believe that this is an isolated incident and the wider community are not at risk.

“We appreciate the cooperation of local residents whilst the investigation continues.”