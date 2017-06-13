Updated: Lorry fire causes explosions near bed factory in Batley

Two lorries that caught fire in Batley caused a series of explosions tonight (Tuesday).

Hanging Heaton Cricket Club took to Twitter to warn people living close to the ground to close doors and windows after "four big explosions" nearby at around 8.15pm.

Firefighters were called to the Lazy Bed factory in Soothilll Lane at 8.15pm after reports two lorries had caught fire at the site.

Crews used three large jets to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the explosions were believed to have occurred after either a fuel tank or tyres caught fire.

The service said a fire investigation officer also attended the scene.