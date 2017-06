Vandals damaged property after breaking into a business in Heckmondwike.

The incident happened some time between 6.30pm on yesterday (Thursday) and and 9.30am this morning at the Ponderosa Rural Therapeutic Centre on Smithies Lane.

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after the vandals damaged beach huts, doors and lighting at the business.

Any with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170249663.