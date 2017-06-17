Victim dragged to the ground and assaulted in Dewsbury street robbery

A young man was attacked and robbed in the street in broad daylight in Dewsbury.

The 18-year-old victim was grabbed from behind, dragged to the floor and assaulted by two men in Thornhill Lees yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened while the man was walking along Forge Lane towards Lees Hall Road at about 4.15pm.

Police said the suspects took an e-cigarette and left the scene via a ginnel that leads towards Centenary Square.

The first suspect is described as Asian, 5ft 10in tall, slim and aged around 19.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and red Nike Air Max trainers.

The second suspect is described as Asian, 5ft 8in tall, slim and aged about 19.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a white hooded top and blue Nike Air Max trainers.

Kirklees CID’s Paul Taylor said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in and around the area on Friday afternoon and who may have seen anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions or who has any information to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Witnesses are asked to ring Kirklees CID on 101, quoting log reference 13170274812.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.