Video: Armed robbery at Leeds city centre watch shop

MASKED armed robbers struck at a watch shop in the upmarket Victoria Quarter in Leeds city centre today.
Police said three balaclava clad men armed with hammers, axes and a fire extinguisher smashed display cabinets at Watchfinder in County Arcade at Victoria Quarter before escaping with items just after 10am today. (July 17)
They left the scene in a car driven by a fourth man.
Detectives from Leeds Distritct CID are currently at the scene as investigations continue.
Witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 522 of July 17.
A spokesperson for Victoria Leeds said: “We can confirm that an incident took place at one of our retail stores this morning. No one was injured but the matter is now being handled by the police.”
