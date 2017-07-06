Where have flood alerts been issued in Yorkshire as region prepares for storms?

Flood alerts have been issued for around 20 rivers and becks in North, West and South Yorkshire following forecasts of localised and heavy thunderstorms.

The alerts mean that flooding is possible and people living in those areas should prepared for potential flooding.

It follows a weather warning about possible flash floods, hail and violent thunderstorms in the region today and tomorrow.

Issuing the flood alerts, the Environment Agency said: "During today and into the early hours of Friday there is the potential for localised and very heavy thunderstorms to affect widely scattered localities across South and West Yorkshire.

"It is not possible to predict the precise location of these thunderstorms, but where they occur there’s a risk of localised flooding of roads, homes and businesses.

"The uncertainty over where it will fall means that we are taking the precautionary measures and our staff continue to monitor the situation from the incident room and our field teams are working with partners to ensure that defences are clear of obstructions."

There are currently 35 flood alerts in England, including:

Leeds and West Yorkshire

Ings Beck catchments including Oakenshaw Beck

Meanwood Beck, Wyke Beck and Wortley Beck catchments

River Calder upper catchments

River Spen and Batley Beck catchments

Wash Dike catchment

North Yorkshire

Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck catchments

River Rye

River Wiske

Upper River Nidd

Upper River Swale

Upper River Ure

Upper River Wharfe

Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Blackburn Brook catchment

River Sheaf and Porter Brook

Whiston Brook catchment