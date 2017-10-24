LETTER: Newlands Hall care home is a ‘safe and caring environment’

Sent in by Tracey Softley, Brookfield View, Cleckheaton

I was upset to see the article regarding Newlands Hall (August 31 edition).

My dear mother had to go into care at Newlands in April 2016 after suffering a stroke.

Me and my brother chose this residential home after visiting several other inferior homes (in our opinion) in the area.

The manager and staff made my mum feel so welcome and immediately provided my mum with the care and reassurance that she needed.

They assisted me at such a difficult time by providing a professional and friendly service.

They in fact made me feel such comfort by me knowing that my mum was receiving consistent quality care delivered to the highest standard.

Me and my brother have visited mum several times a week since and each time we witness such a safe, caring environment led by superb staff.

The manager plays a hands-on part in the home and my mum was so happy with him and the staff.

For the last 18 months I have been able to rest, reassured that my mum receives the best care that she possibly can.

Newlands Hall offers a safe, comfortable environment.