Cellino era officially over as Radrizzani completes Leeds United takeover

Andrea Radrizzani has completed his takeover of Leeds United, the club has just confirmed.

Radrizzani, who purchased 50 per cent of the club in January, has acquired the remaining 50 per cent from Massimo Cellino and now takes full control of the Elland Road club.

He told the club website: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to become a custodian of this great football club.

“The heritage and history of Leeds United attracted me to the club and having spent time at games and at Thorp Arch, I can see that we are ready to move forward to the next level.

“This is a long-term commitment, there is a lot of hard work ahead of us and I am aware of my responsibilities as owner of Leeds United.

“I can assure all supporters that everyone at this club will be doing all we can to build a successful team at Elland Road.”

Radrizzani has also become the new chairman of Leeds United with immediate effect and more appointments are likely this week.