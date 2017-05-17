Is Morley’s Howson on Leeds United’s radar again?

Could Morley footballer Jonny Howson be about to come home this summer?

Leeds United are being linked with a move to sign their former skipper with current club Norwich City believed to be looking to cut their wage bill and possibly interested in letting their talented midfielder leave.

The former Bruntcliffe School student will not come cheap with United asked to stump up more than the £2 million they received for Howson’s services in January 2012.

The 29-year-old was a regular in the Norwich side in the season just finished, making 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and coming up with eight assists.

Norwich have already released a number of players this summer, including one-time England squad goalkeeper John Ruddy, Sebastien Bassong, Steven Whittaker, Ryan Bennett, Youssouf Mulumbu, Michael Turner and Kyle Lafferty.

Howson could fill the bill for Leeds to give competition to Pablo Hernandez in the number 10 role and to add experience to a midfield that includes youngsters Ronaldo Vieira and Kalvin Phillips.

No deal can be done, however, until Andrea Radrizzani has completed his proposed takeover of the Elland Road club.