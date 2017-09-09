Lasogga enjoys debut double as Leeds United thrash Burton

New boy Pierre-Michel Lasogga marked his debut with two goals as Leeds United moved up to second place in the Sky Bet Championship with a hugely convincing 5-0 hammering of Burton Albion in front of a big crowd at Elland Road.

After goalless draws in their previous two home games this season there was no danger of a repeat as the Whites were on fire in the first half and enjoyed total domination against a team they struggled with last term.

At times the attacking play was unstoppable and the pace and movement of the Leeds team was far too much for their opponents with Thomas Christiansen able to thoroughly enjoy his first home league win as United head coach.

Leeds were at it right from the start with Lasogga straight into the action after taking Chris Wood’s number nine shirt and linking play well up top. Wide men Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez were bright as well and with number 10 Samuel Saiz full of invention it made a formidable attacking unit.

The first chance saw Roofe take Lasogga’s pass only to see his low shot cleared off the line. From the follow-up Saiz got in a good shot that was well saved by visiting keeper Stephen Bywater.

Two minutes later Lasogga had a shot blocked after Hernandez had come up with a great run and cross that was knocked back at the far post by Vurnon Anita.

A low corner picked out Kalvin Phillips, but his shot was blocked then the rebound was poked wide by Lasogga.

A goal had to come and the deadlock was broken on 20 minutes when Lasogga linked up well with Eunan O’Kane and raced onto the midfielder’s through ball to shoot past the onrushing Bywater for a debut goal.

It continued to be one-way traffic as Roofe saw a shot deflected wide and an Hernandez corner was flicked on then headed straight to Bywater by Pontus Jansson.

It was 2-0 on 35 minutes as Phillips came up with a calm finish with his left foot after the ball broke to him on the edge of the box.

More goals looked on the way with Hernandez seeing a 20-yard shot deflected wide and Lasogga hitting the post with a fine effort after being picked out in the area by Saiz. From the rebound Lasogga got onto the ball again only for his shot to be deflected wide.

The resulting corner led to a third goal, however, as referee Oliver Langford spotted an offence by Lucas Akins and pointed to the spot. Hernandez put away the penalty and Leeds had the rarity of a three-goal cushion at the break.

They carried on the good work in the second half as substitute Stuart Dallas, playing at left-back after Anita went off injured, struck a volley from the edge of the box that was saved at two attempts by Bywater.

Lasogga was sent through following great work by O’Kane and Saiz, but his shot was well tipped over by Bywater.

The inevitable fourth goal came on 55 minutes and it was a beauty as Lasogga cleverly flicked the ball onto Roofe and the latter made it five goals in his last three games as he ran on before shooting into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

United added to their tally on the hour as Roofe broke the offside trap and picked out Lasogga, who hung in the air well to head home his deserved second goal.

Leeds eased up after this with Christiansen taking the opportunity to rest a couple of players and have a look at Mateusz Klich and Jay-Roy Grot. Still they could have scored as Klich shot over from the edge of the box and Grot was a little too slow when put through by Hernandez and saw his shot blocked.

Roofe poked a shot wide to end the action while Burton managed their only shot, a 25-yard effort by Jamie Allen that went well over. They were in truth lucky only to lose by five.

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen was obviously delighted with his team.

He said: “The players did everything right.

“It was a good performance of the whole team. The score was good and the fans were amazing. The attitude and behaviour of the players was massive.

“My message for the players at half-time was to keep going. I don’t know when the last time they were three goals up at half-time, it was a moment to enjoy. Respect the opposition, but keep playing.

“We had to play fast, creating the spaces and opportunity and the goals came at good moments to unblock a team like Burton.

“Lasogga proved he is very good striker. He scored two nice goals and linked with the rest of the team well. He also kept the ball, which is important for the team.

“He did very well and not just him. Kemar Roofe was also very good. He played on the side and played well for the team.”

Burton boss Nigel Clough praised United’s performance.

He said: “Leeds were excellent from start to finish and our goalkeeper had no chance with any of the goals.

“The movement and the quality of their finishing was top class. If they play like that they are certainly promotion contenders.

“They were just too good for us.”

Match facts

Leeds United 5

(Lasogga 20, 60, Phillips 35, Hernandez 43, pen, Roofe 55)

Burton Albion 0

Saturday, September 9, 2017

Sky Bet Championship

Attendance: 33,404

Leeds: Wiedwald, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Anita (Dallas 45), Roofe, O’Kane (Klich 56), Phillips, Saiz, Hernandez, Lasogga (Grot 62).

Burton: Bywater, Brayford, Buxton, Turner, Warnock, Mason (Palmer 66), McFadzean (Dyer 38), Lund, Allen, Scannell (Sordell 61), Akins.

Referee: Oliver Langford.