Leeds United take back ownership of Elland Road stadium

Leeds United have confirmed that the club has taken back ownership of the Elland Road ground.

Greenfield Investment Pte Ltd, an Aser Group company and parent company of Leeds United Football Club Limited, has completed the purchase of the stadium, which has been United’s home since 1919.

It was sold in 2004, during a period of financial difficulty, but is now back under the ownership of the new board running the Whites.

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “Today is an important day in our history and a proud day for me and my team.

“When I met with both management and supporters during my first few months at the club, the purchase of Elland Road was very high on their list of priorities and I’m delighted to be able to announce that we have completed that process today.”

Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor Judith Blake said: “It is fantastic news that the club have confirmed the buy-back of Elland Road Stadium.

“This is an extremely positive step in the right direction for everyone associated with Leeds United and especially the club’s tremendous and loyal fans.

“As we prepare for the new season to begin in August, I very much welcome the intent being shown by Andrea to move the club forward with real purpose and ambition.”

Work to improve and update Elland Road has already begun and will be completed by the start of the season.