Saiz at the double to have Leeds United back to winning ways

Leeds United ended their run of defeats in fine style and ended Bristol City’s 12-match unbeaten run in the process as they ran out 3-0 winners as Ashton Gate.

Thomas Christiansen’s men went into the game under pressure after three straight defeats threatened to derail their season, but made a lightning start and held on when their hosts aimed to hit back after the break.

Samuel Saiz struck twice in the first 14 minutes to put the Whites in control with Pierre-Michel Lasogga’s header adding a third goal after the interval.

Both sides ended with 10 men, however, with Gaetano Berardi being sent-off along with Bristol’s Matty Taylor following a clashing with 10 minutes to go.

The hosts had not previously lost at home, but soon found themselves chasing the game as Kalvin Phillips, part of a new look three-man midfield with Ronaldo Vieira recalled, charged down an attempted clearance and Lasogga played in Saiz for the first of his two goals.

Saiz scored again when he got on the end of Eunan O’Kane’s ball forward to fired the ball past home keeper Frank Fielding.

City eased into the contest and carved out their first chance only for Bobby Reid to put a free header wide from Callum O’Dowda’s cross.

The Leeds defence, in which Matthew Pennington was preferred to Pontus Jansson, began to come under pressure and were relieved when referee Oliver Langford waved away a big penalty shout after Berardi appeared to trip Jonathan Leko.

But United were also still dangerous in attack and Saiz had a chance to get his hat-trick only to see his flashy effort saved by Fielding.

A good block from Luke Ayling at the other end ensured that Leeds held their two-goal advantage to half-time.

United made a good start to the second half, but Phillips headed over from an Ezgjan Alioski cross.

Jens Hegeler headed over from a free-kick for the home team, but Leeds still carried the greater threat with Lasogga having a fine shot saved then Saiz squandering a great chance after good work by Lasogga and the impressive Vieira.

Only a terrific block by home defender Aden Flint prevented rampaging striker Lasogga from scoring.

At the other end, Hegeler had a header saved by Andy Lonergan.

Leeds got the third goal their play deserved as Phillips’ corner was flicked home by Lasogga.

It was comfortable for the remainder for United, but Berardi reacted against Taylor and appeared to headbutt the home player to receive a straight red card that will likely bring a three-match ban. Taylor was also sent-off on a day when little went right for Bristol City.

Match facts

Bristol City 0

Leeds United 3

(Saiz 4, 14, Lasogga 67)

Saturday, October 21, 2017

Sky Bet Championship

Attendance: 24,435

Bristol City: Fielding, Wright, Flint, Hegeler (Magnussen 68), Bryan, Leko (Taylor 57, sent-off 80), Brownhill, Pack, O’Dowda, Reid, Woodrow (Diedhiou 57).

Leeds: Lonergan, Ayling, Pennington, Cooper, Berardi (sent-off 80), Vieira, O’Kane, Phillips, Alioski (Sacko 71), Saiz (Anita 83), Lasogga (Grot 89).

Referee: Oliver Langford.