Yorkshire v Somerset (day one, lunch): Early loss of wickets sees hosts struggling at Headingley

YORKSHIRE endured a testing morning on day one of the County Championship match against Somerset at Headingley.

The champions reached 86-4 at lunch, with captain Andrew Gale unbeaten on 29.

Liam Plunkett is back in action for Yorkshire against Somerset this week. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Yorkshire lost a wicket to the final ball of the first over when Alex Lees steered Craig Overton to Jim Allenby at first slip to depart without scoring.

The hosts slipped to 19-2 in the ninth when Overton had Gary Ballance caught at third slip by Lewis Gregory for three.

Gregory made a song and dance of the catch, retrieving it from around his boot laces after fumbling the initial opportunity.

Yorkshire fell to 39-3 in the 18th when Adam Lyth pushed at a ball from Allenby and was caught behind by Ryan Davies for 14.

It should have been 42-4 in the 21st over, but Gregory was not so fortunate at third slip this time when he dropped a regulation chance offered by Jake Lehmann off Tim Groenewald.

Lehmann, who was not then off the mark, squirted the next ball for four between the slip cordon and gully before striking three successive boundaries off Groenewald’s next over.

The first was a sweet cover drive, the second a slash over gully, and the third another sweet cover drive.

But Lehmann threw it away in the last over before lunch when he top-edged a pull off Peter Trego to James Hildreth at mid-wicket to depart for 31.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (captain), Lehmann, Bresnan, Rashid, Hodd, Plunkett, Brooks, Sidebottom.

Somerset: Trescothick, Abell, Rogers (captain), Hildreth, Trego, Gregory, Davies, C. Overton, Leach, Groenewald, Allenby.