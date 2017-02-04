Could you take the 1,000 mile challenge?

A challenge to get people out walking has had participants pledging enough miles to go to the moon 21 times.

Now in its second year, the 1,000 mile challenge encourages people to get out, start walking and explore their local area.

The challenge is run by Country Walking magazine and encourages people of all ages and abilities to get involved.

Linda Hopkinson, from Cleckheaton, took part in the challenge last year, starting in May and finishing in November.

She said: “It’s amazing how far you can walk. I counted every walk I did from my morning dog walks to longer hikes.

“It’s been a good way of exploring as I’ve discovered parts of Cleckheaton I didn’t even know existed!”

“I would really recommend it, challenge yourself, it makes you get up, go out and walk.”

The challenge is simple, count your steps or the miles you walk, an average of 2.74 miles a day will lead to the goal, and record it on an activity tracker.

There is also a Facebook group to share ideas for walks and meet up with other people who have taken up the challenge.

Linda said: “There’s no competition involved.

“Everyone on the Facebook group encourages each other to do the best they can.”

After completing the challenge last year Linda saw some amazing health benefits.

She said: “I lost two stone, my blood pressure dropped, my BMI reduced, my cholesterol went down. There are so many health benefits that come with doing the 1,000 mile challenge.

“As someone who has suffered from stress I feel so much calmer. I really recommend the feeling of wellbeing that comes with being out in the fresh air.

The 2017 challenge started on January 1 but it’s still not too late to sign up.

Linda said: “I’m doing the challenge again this year and this time I’m just counting my walks on footpaths and not my daily dog walks. It’s great that you can keep on challenging yourself.”

To sign up, visit www.livefortheoutdoors.com