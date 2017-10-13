VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Hot, spicy and packing a punch - Rogan Josh Warrington curry named after Leeds Warrior

Hot, spicy and packing a blood red knockout punch - say hello to the Rogan Josh Warrington!

Leeds Warrior Josh is already the tasty favourite for a world title shot with him expected to beat Dennis Ceylan in an IBF featherweight title eliminator at First Direct Arena on October 21.

But the hottest ticket in town just got hotter.

He's had a curry named after him by award-winning Bengal Brasserie, celebrating the boxer's undefeated 25 win record and their £400,000 restaurant opening near the Arena, in the Merrion centre.

The Rogan Josh Warrington is an aromatic lamb dish, with a gravy based on browned onions, garlic, ginger and aromatic spices, cloves, bay leaves, cardamom and cinnamon.

Tomatoes give it a boxing blood theme and extra chilli packs a punch.

Indian food fan Josh, aged 26, of Garforth, says it's a worthy curry champion.

"I love it. It's not every day you get a curry named after you," said the WBC International champ.

"I've been described as a hot and spicy fighter. They say I'm tasty. Now I really am. I love the colour. That's what's happening to anybody who stands in my way of that world title.

"It's given me a bigger appetite for the world title eliminator and to get my teeth into Dennis Ceylan across the road at the Arena on October 21. I'm on a strict diet until then but I'll celebrate with one of these curries."

Leeds Warrior gets stuck into curry named after him - Rogan Josh Warrington at the Bengal Brasserie. Photo: Simon Hulme

A win will set up the clash boxing fans want - a world title fight against Lee Selby.

Bengal Brasserie managing director Malik Miah said: "Josh is our Leeds boxing hero so we've named this curry after him for fans coming to the Arena. Perhaps we'll do a Nicola Naan bread after Nicola Adams."

The restaurant has created 25 jobs, with seating for 110 diners. Bengal Brasserie's other outlets are in Roundhay, Burley, York and Wetherby,

To try the Rogan Josh Warrington call the restaurant on 0113 243 6318 or visit www.bengal-brasserie.com/leeds-city-centre.

For a chance to win the meal for two and fight tickets see the YEP online on Monday.

Tickets for the Frank Warren promoted Josh Warrington fight on October 21 are from £36. Buy in person, at www.firstdirectarena.com/events or 0844 248 1585.