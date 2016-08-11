Natalie McCool brings ‘Great Unknown’ to Leeds

Having risen through the ranks of the UK indie world, championed by pop stars and indie icons and collaborated with Suede legend Bernard Butler on her 2013 self-titled album, Natalie McCool returns with brand new album ‘The Great Unknown’ and a tour that includes a date in Leeds.

McCool’s breed of slick alternative pop has won her acclaim from the like of Huw Stephens and Alice Levine, while BBC Introducing described the edgy artist as“one of the finest emerging songwriters around”.

The singer-songwriter’s debut was built on a foundation of deliciously dark, gloomy indie-pop, but follow-up ‘The Great Unknown’ - available through Pledge Music exclusively from September 9 - is an awakening – emerging from the shadows with a number of prickly pop tunes.

Fans can hear the new material for themselves when the BBC Radio 1 play-listed McCool embarks on ‘The Great Unknown’ tour next month and will be in Leeds at the Brudenell Social Club on Sunday, September 18.