PREVIEW: Bon Jovi, Coldplay and U2 tributes at Doncaster Fake Festival

Bon Jovi, Coldplay and U2 tribute bands plus top local acts will play Doncaster Fake Festival at Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday, August 6.

A rocking line-up of world-class look and sound-a-likes will be headlined by Bon Jovi Experience, Coldplace and New2.

South Yorkshire's latest young indie blues band Sundance, who play a mix of their own material and crowd pleasing covers by the likes of Oasis and Arctic Monkeys, are one of five local support acts along with Nick Aslam's Rebel City Revival.

Promising to be the hottest ticket in town, festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy a full day and night of live music at the stadium inside a huge big top style marquee - which means it goes ahead whatever the weather,

There will be a variety of food and entertainment stalls in true festival style. Parking is available, but there is no camping at the festival site.

Fake Festival, which is celebrating its tenth year, features professional ‘touring-grade’ tribute bands that look, sound and move like the real rock-stars.

Home grown support bands include Barnsley four-piece Sundance, who recently took Tramlines by storm after featuring on BBC Music Day. They are Harry Walker (vocals/lead guitar), Kyle Grattan (drums), Owen Keane (rhythm guitar) and Jamie Darbyshire (bass).

Doncaster Fake Festival provides a friendly environment that caters for all ages, says Mark Hughesman, of Doncaster Rovers FC, who are hosting the event.

He said: “This year celebrates 10 years of Fake Festivals. It promises to be a fabulous day of live music and we can’t wait to start the party.

"Bring your friends and family, young and old, and catch up with those you haven’t seen in a while. It’s going to be a fun-packed day with the music and bar in the marquee and the entertainments arena just outside with a variety of food stands and games.”

Coldplace

Jez Lee, owner of Fake Festivals, said: “It’s hard to believe that Fake Festivals started out in a small Lincolnshire village 10 years ago and now tours around the UK.

"I can clearly remember the day, and never imagined it would take off like it has. I’m really proud to be able to say we are the UK’s only touring tribute festival, and that we have kept it community-led to, and not sold out to commercial pressures that a lot of festivals experience nowadays.”

DONCASTER FAKE FESTIVAL SCHEDULE: Times are an estimate only.

12.30pm Doors open

New2

1.15pm Local support bands

5.45pm New2

7,45pm Coldplace

9.45pm Bon Jovi Experience

BUY TICKETS: Advanced tickets are adult (18-plus) £21, young people (10 to 17 years) £11, family (two adults/two young people} £53, children uo to nine years, free. Buy online at www.fakefestivals.co.uk or from selected retailers listed on the website. You can register, after your purchase, for a discounted ticket to The Big Fake Festival in September.

FREE DRINK: Enter the festival before 2pm on the day and bosses will give you a drink token that can be exchanged for one bar drink or two soft drinks.

Sundance - one of five home-grown bands supporting tribute acts at Doncaster Fake Festival.

THE BIG FAKE FESTIVAL: Each Doncaster ticket can be used to redeem a 50 per cent discount on a ticket for The Big Fake Festival 2016, September 2 to 4, 2016 - at Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire. The three-day, end-of-season festival features all 20 tribute bands that perform on the Fake Festivals tour.

