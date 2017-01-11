Additions to Slam Dunk line-up are confirmed

American rockers Beartooth are among several additions announced for the Slam Dunk Festival’s huge punk party in Leeds later this year.

Tonight Alive, Against Me!, The Bronx, Goldfinger, Mad Caddies, The Movielife, Trophy Eyes and Like Pacific have also been added to the line-up for the May Bank Holiday weekend event taking place across several venues in Leeds city centre.

They will join the already confirmed headliners Enter Shikari, Don Broco, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Cute Is What We Aim For and We The Kings.

Beartooth have become one of the most talked-about and celebrated new faces in modern hardcore, delivering blistering ready-made anthems and staggering live shows around the globe. With second album ‘Aggressive’ released last summer, the band cemented their position at heavy music’s head table and their set at Slam Dunk 2017 is sure to be a standout of the weekend.

Tonight Alive are one of their genre’s biggest crossovers in recent years. The Aussie trail-blazers have taken on the biggest festival stages in the world with their catalogue of potent pop-laden hits - lea by Jenna McDougall’s already iconic presence, the band has seen a global legion of fans follow their every move.

On their return to the festival, Jenna McDougall said; “Slam Dunk fam! It’s been four long years! We can’t wait to reunite and play for you this May. The UK always brings some of the best shows and we know this time won’t be any different!”

If there is ever a band vital for 2017, then that band is Against Me! who are led by the talismanic drive of frontwoman Laura Jane Grace. Their blend of critically adored anthems and sheer intensity make them an unmissable live act. Slam Dunk 2017 is the perfect showcase for their incredible latest album ‘Shape Shift With Me’.

Blistering punk legends The Bronx will be delivering one of their trademark high octane shows when they roll into Slam Dunk 2017. In a career spanning over 15 years, their name has become synonymous with intensity and after providing one of the festival’s most memorable performances back in 2015, they will be a welcome addition.

Ready to give the Slam Dunk 2017 audience a masterclass in ska and pop punk are Goldfinger. Responsible for infectious anthems such as ‘Superman’ and ‘99 Red Balloons’, the time-honoured band are excited to return to UK shores after a two year absence.

Frontman and super producer John Feldmann said; “Goldfinger doesn’t tour like we used to (we held the Guinness world record for playing 385 shows in 1996) but I hope we can still hold true to who we been as far as an epic touring band!

“England is my favourite country to play shows in and I will be bringing my best suit! We have a new record coming out this year and I’m stoked to play new songs and so excited to be on stage again!”

Californian ska legends Mad Caddies, played the second ever Slam Dunk Festival back in 2007, so it’s only fitting they return for their 10th Anniversary!

Also delivering unmissable festival moments this year are reunited melodic hardcore heroes The Movielife, visceral Australian quintet Trophy Eyes, and energetic hard-hitters Like Pacific.

The event takes place on Sunday, May 28 with tickets available from www.slamdunkmusic.com