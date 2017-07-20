After-hours entertainment lined up for Leeds Festival

Heavyweight independent heroes Transgressive Records are returning to conquer after-hours on the Alternative Stage at the Leeds Festival for the eleventh consecutive year.

Transgressive will once again be bringing an exciting line-up to ensure the party continues long after the headliners have finished at the August Bank Holiday spectacular in Bramham Park.

Hijacking Leeds on Saturday and Sunday night, the stage runs from 9.30pm until late, bringing a wealth of boundary-pushing, brilliant acts to put the cap on what’s already been announced, in a series of unmissable exclusive appearances.

This year at Leeds Festival, South London’s twice MOBO-winning and recent Brixton Academy headlining rap act Section Boyz make a special late night party appearance.

Through their chart-busting mixtapes, they have accrued a huge audience up and down the country and this exclusive festival appearance promises to be a weekend highlight.

Warming them up will be Transgressive’s latest signing - the massively tipped, young MC Benny Mails, whose debut cut ‘I Blocked My Dealer’ dropped earlier this year to wide acclaim.

First on will be HMLTD, an innovative new genre-defying band with a building reputation for sensational live shows.

Also on the bill is XL Recordings’ hugely acclaimed New Gen collective, which features the freshest array of young rappers, singers and dancehall gurus currently making new music in the UK.

With a cast of special guest performers revealed on the day, this is set to be a truly unique and exclusive moment to close Leeds Festival on the Sunday, which already has sold out of day tickets.

The New Gen compilation dropped towards the end of 2016 on XL and has since received rapturous praise worldwide - this special performance will feature some of the best new voices in the country, all sharing the same stage.

After headlining Reading and Leeds in 2016, Foals return for a special DJ set on the Saturday night at Leeds. The band’s Edwin Congreave will be present this year to provide a memorable set of classics and deep cuts.

Toby L, co-founder of Transgressive, said: “Even after 10 years of highlights, last year’s Transgressive Takeover at Reading and Leeds was easily our best yet, with revelatory and packed sets from Loyle Carner, Fat White Family, Metronomy and, somewhat surreally, Super Hans of Peep Show fame.

“It’s an honour to be invited back again in 2017, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about who’s joining us. On Saturday and Sunday in Leeds, it’s all about the best new voices in hip-hop and grime, from Section Boyz to Benny Mails to New Gen, as well as the incredible HMLTD: a band so good I’m still reeling that we didn’t sign them to Transgressive.

“So, once the headliners hit the last note of their final song, you know where to be... come find us.”

Previous artists to appear live on the Transgressive Takeover include the ever-diverse likes of London Grammar, Disclosure, Kelis, Two Door Cinema Club, SBTRKT, Mike Skinner, Laura Marling, Warpaint, often making their debut appearances at Reading & Leeds, as well as guest DJs including Alt-J, and many more.

Other acts joining the line up across other stages are Yung Fume and Lotto Boyzz. South London rapper Yung Fume’s crossover rap-pop banger ‘Watch Me Flex’ has been raved about and remixed by Tinie Tempah and Wizkid, while Birmingham duo Lotto Boyzz are globalising the new sub genre of Afro Bashment with their summer staples ‘No Don’ and ‘Bad Gyal’. Adding a touch of delirious punk rock to the Transgressive bill are Swedish four piece Royal Republic, while Welsh newcomers Dream State are set to tear things up with their alt-rock riffs.

With headline sets lined up from the likes of Eminem, Muse and Kasabian, the Leeds Festival is primed to be the defining festival weekend of the summer.

Tickets are on sale now at £205 (plus booking fee) for the weekend and £65 for a day from www.leedsfestival.com