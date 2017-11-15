First bands announced for 2018 Slam Dunk Festival

The first six acts have been announced for the 2018 Slam Dunk Festival, which will take place across various city centre venues in Leeds on Saturday, May 26.

The festival is set to return for its biggest year to date as the legendary and anthemic Jimmy Eat World will take to the stage in their debut Slam Dunk appearance. They will be joined by emo leaders Taking Back Sunday, party-starters Four Year Strong, post-hardcore heroes Sleeping With Sirens, pop-punk’s hottest property State Champs and fast-rising mob Trash Boat.

All six acts will be gracing the Slam Dunk Festival stages as UK festival exclusives.

Responsible for powering an entire cult movement with pioneering songwriting and unfaltering live performances, Jimmy Eat World’s beloved works ‘Bleed American’, ‘Futures’, all the way to the most recent, ‘Integrity Blues’ have captivated audiences and inspire pop-punk rock acts of the modern era.

Their riotous debut appearance will no doubt be full of euphoria and nostalgia at Slam Dunk Festival.

Joining the Arizona heavyweights are the New Jersey kings of heartbreak, Taking Back Sunday, who will be bringing their highly-anticipated act to Slam Dunk Festival 2018. Their strike rate on successful records with the likes of 2002’s ‘Cute Without The E (Cut From The Team)’, ‘Make Damn Sure’, ‘A Decade Under The Influence’ and ‘Make Damn Sure’ have given them a vehemently loyal fanbase worldwide.

Shaun Cooper, of Taking Back Sunday, is already looking forward to the festival.

He said: “We are very excited to announce our return to the United Kingdom in May for Slam Dunk. We have had such a great time in years past we felt very fortunate to receive an offer we couldn’t refuse.

“We will be sharing a stage with the legendary Jimmy Eat World! We can’t wait to see you at the shows.”

Floridian icons Sleeping With Sirens are set to return to UK shores for a coveted performance. Armed with a catalogue of rock tracks, packed full of soaring guitars and sublime vocal melodies, the troupe led by charismatic vocalist Kellin Quinn are at the top of the game. Expect the classics and fan favourites from the first four albums, alongside material from the recently released ‘Gossip’ album when they aim to stun audiences at Slam Dunk Festival 2018.

Leading with anthemic singalongs and unrelenting breakdowns alike, Four Year Strong, State Champs and Trash Boat will be making their return to Slam Dunk.

Renowned for their exhilarating live show, Four Year Strong will be bringing their extensively energetic back catalogue to the festival with acclaimed hit singles such as ‘Heroes Get Remembered, Legends Never Die’ and ‘Wasting Time (Eternal Summer)’ to stir a raucous festival crowd.

State Champs will be returning to the festival after their debut appearance in 2014 and are poised to showcase the hottest tracks from the acclaimed ‘Around The World And Back’, as well as delivering energetic show-stopping crowd-pleasers like ‘Elevated’ and ‘Deadly Conversation’.

St Albans natives and Hopeless Records posterboys Trash Boat are also set to deliver a show stopping performance, packed with raw cathartic hooks and bouncing choruses as they return to the coveted Slam Dunk Festival stage.

State Champs’ Derek DiScanio said: “Slam Dunk was the first UK Festival we ever played on our first trip overseas in 2014. We’ve been eager to dunk again, and 2018 is our year.

“Everyone involved with this festival is top notch and I can’t wait to make some new memories with everyone attending this time around. It’s gonna be wild.”

The Slam Dunk Festival will begin in its spiritual home of Leeds, in Millennium Square, before travelling to the new location of Hatfield Park and finishing at the Birmingham NEC over the spring bank holiday weekend.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am from http://slamdunkmusic.com/ and the price is £49 or £55 including the afterparty. All subject to booking fees.

New for 2018 will be an instalment scheme. Customers will be able to reserve their ticket for a small cost and pay the rest in instalments up to the event.