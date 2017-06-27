Gogol party coming to Leeds

Nine-piece multi-cultural gypsy ensemble Gogol Bordello are bringing the party to Leeds at the Beckett University next month.

The gig on Wednesday, July 5 comes ahead of the band unleashing their new album, ‘Seekers And Finders’, which is out on August 25 via Cooking Vinyl.

“Seekers and Finders is just a very magical and playful record for us,” says frontman Eugene Hütz of their new album, the seventh in Gogol Bordello’s wide-ranging oeuvre.

“It just feels quite complete in capturing the Gogol familia transcontinental lifestyle, every side of it… the Good, The Bad, and the Snugly.”

Written over an extended time on three different continents, ‘Seekers and Finders’ finds the multi-cultural band in top form - an aural party of violins, accordions, trumpet, marimba among the standard rock basics of guitars, drum and bass.

“I was still bouncing between Latin America and Eastern Europe when songs were emerging, but finally, as soon as I moved back to New York, it all came into focus… as it always did for me here.” Hütz explains.

Formed in 1999, Gogol Bordello took their style of Eastern European-influenced gypsy punk and doused it deep into the underground rock of New York City. Having worked with numerous grandmasters of production including Rick Rubin, Steve Albini, Andrew Scheps, and Victor Van Vugt, ‘Seekers and Finders’ brings the band full circle with Eugene taking over the producer’s chair.

He added: “As the new songs were emerging, I had a feeling that Seekers and Finders was going to be such an intimate record that, for this time, I felt the need to get behind the wheel myself and try marry the two: everything we learned from grandmasters with the original Gogol intention.”