Nash brings touch of psychedelia to Leeds

Israel Nash returns from Texas Hill Country with his Silver Season, a wholly immersive nine-song set that plays less like an album and more like a cross section of time and space.

The singer-songwriter’s fourth LP ventures farther down the acid-soaked trail blazed by 2013′s Rain Plans, arriving in lush and expansive territory.

Here, this Missouri son sounds more assured than ever, supported by his highly capable band and production inspired by psychedelic greats.

Selections from the album and Nash’s previous three will be on parade when he supports Band Of Horses on their UK tour next month.

Catch them at the 02 Academy Leeds on Sunday, February 19.