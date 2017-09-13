Sheffield’s up and comers RedFaces hit the road to Leeds

After storming performances at Community Festival and support slots with DMA’s the latest band off the Sheffield treadmill of music stars, RedFaces, have announced a headline UK tour for this month, including a date in Leeds.

Ahead of the tour members of the band will be taking part in this year’s Soccer 6 charity football tournament at Mile End Stadium on Sunday, but they hit the road the day after for the first of 19 early autumn dates.

They will be in Leeds on Saturday, September 23, appearing at The Chapel venue, on Woodhouse Lane.

It’s already been a jam-packed year for the band, from playing a sold out set at Live at Leeds, to sponsoring the kit for their local football team, Ecclesall Rangers, RedFaces are showing no signs of slowing down.

Latest single ‘Wise Up’, the follow up to last year’s incendiary debut ‘Kerosene’ is currently setting playlists alight across the board. Watch the video, shot in Brighton at this year’s Great Escape Festival at: https://youtu.be/BeahvURBk1k

RedFaces are Harry Lyon, Isaac White, Charlie Yapp and Ryan Laycock. Four lads from Sheffield treading what was once a well-worn path, these days the road less travelled.

The journey started at 2Fly studios in Sheffield, recording demos with Alan Smyth, the man behind the Arctic Monkeys’ first ventures. Out of these sessions came the band’s first release ‘Katie Come Home’ in early 2015 – championed by BBC Introducing, it also attracted the attention of the London A&R fraternity, eventually signing with RCA last year.