PREVIEW: Barnsley History Day celebrates town's forefathers on Father's Day

Barnsley History Day will celebrate the town's forefathers on Father's Day with talks, exhibitions and a sneak peek at newly found archive film in the Town Hall tomorrow, Sunday, June 18, from 11am.

Visitors will be able to browse stalls, get involved with local heritage and find out how to support Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust - a new charitable trust set up to safeguard the future of Cannon Hall, Worsbrough Mill, Cooper Gallery, Elsecar Heritage Centre and Experience Barnsley. See www.bmht.org

Local heritage groups and organisations will have exhibitions, there will be family history sessions and fun activities, some with a Father's Day theme.

The event will also include two special talks and a special film showing, all taking place in the Council Chamber.

Alan Whitehouse, author of Rails through Barnsley – a photographic history, will give the first talk on the history of Barnsley Railway, at 11.30am.

Dr Marek Kukula, of the Royal Observatory Greenwich,will then be discussing Barnsley's astronomical past, present and future, at 12.45pm.

At 2pm visitors can enjoy a sneak preview of some of the new film footage donated to Barnsley Archives at a special showing of Barnsley captured on film.

VIDEO: Tale a look at Barnsley On Film, other footage already on show in the Barnsley Museums archive, embedded on our YouTube player - or CLICK HERE.

Experience Barnsley Museum is based inside the Town Hall and visitors will also be encouraged to visit it during the day, not least of all to view the temporary exhibition currently on show - Changing Crimes explores criminal tales from the Victorian era, including murder, theft and furious driving.

They will also hear the stories of real people and the causes and consequences of their crimes.

Coun Roy Miller said: “Barnsley is a fascinating town with a proud, rich history.

"It is important to remember the people, industries and heritage that makes the borough such a wonderful place to live. The event will be a great day for all the family and the perfect place to celebrate father’s day. There is an action packed programme planned and we are honoured to welcome Dr Marek Kukula from the Royal Observatory Greenwich who will be discussing space and how it links to our everyday life.”

For more information about the day and other events taking place at Experience Barnsley, visit www.experience-barnsley.com or call 01226 772 500.

Barnsley's Olympic queen Dorothy Hyman on the hunt for a bargain in the town's world famous market - captured on old nostalgia footage, to be shown at Barnsley History Day.