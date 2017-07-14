PREVIEW: Scouting For Girls, Taken, X Factor stars and tribute acts at Flamingo Land's Party In The Park July 29 - tickets from £10

Scouting for a great deal to rock your summer? Flamingo Land's Party In The Park with headliners Scouting For Girls is on Saturday, July 29 and tickets are from just £10!

Special guests, now added to the bill, include Ireland's hottest new boyband Taken, The X Factor's Beth Brookes and O’Brien Hesson, tribute acts Chasing Mumford, the UK's top Mumford & Sons tribute, and Ultimate Jess Glynne, plus more.

Prices start at £10 and admission to the concert is free with Flamingo Land theme park and zoo entry tickets - whether you have a day pass, a Season Pass or if you are a Holiday Village guest.

TICKETS: Get yours now call 0800 40 888 40 or buy online at www.flamingoland.co.uk.

As one of the most popular British pop-rock bands in recent years, Scouting for Girls has racked up an impressive list of achievements since 2005.

A string of 20 singles including Heartbeat, Elvis Ain't Dead and She's So Lovely, plus their number one hit This Ain't A Love Song, have been supported by four Brit Awards nominations and an MTV Europe Music Award nomination for best new act.



Scouting for Girls has also enjoyed four successful albums, including their 2008 number one, the self-titled Scouting for Girls. So, it is little wonder they are still incredibly popular across the UK and Europe.

And for one night only you can see them - following a great family fun day out - at Yorkshire's Flamingo Land on Saturday, July 29.

Ireland boyband Taken - Ste, Richie and Eoghan - are fresh from their European Tour supporting The Vamps and recently sold out their headline show at The Historic Olympia venue in Dublin and The 02 Forum in London.

Chasing Mumford, the Mumford & Sons folk pop party tribute band, is a five-piece of multi instrumentalists with amazing vocal harmonies.

SPECIAL OFFER: 2-4-1 Flamingo Land tickets for Super Hero Sunday on July 23 - CLICK HERE.

Irish boyband Taken are special guests

Flamingo Land, recently named as one of the UK's top paid-for attractions, is right on our doorstep in Kirby Misperton, in North Yorkshire - just a short drive between Scarborough and York.

It's handy for repeat visits from all over the region, or for days out to and from the coast. For full venue details, events, directions and a map check out www.flamingoland.co.uk.

Party in the Park concerts have become a firm Flamingo Land favourite, with thousands of visitors enjoying previous star guests.

So, don’t rush home after an amazing day exploring our Theme Park and Zoo. Get in a party mood instead and stay for an evening packed with sensational live entertainment.

Chasing Mumford

Admission to Party In The Park is free for visitors attending during the day, Season Pass holders and Holiday Village guests.

For anyone who would just like to join in for one hour of theme park and zoo fun, followed by the evening of entertainment, Special Event Tickets are available online, allowing entry from 5pm for only £10.

TICKETS: Get your tickets now call 0800 40 888 40 or buy online at www.flamingoland.co.uk.

"A succession of popular artists have thrilled our Party in the Park crowds, but perhaps the most iconic has been Scouting for Girls, who rocked Riverside One back in July 2016," said a spokeswoman.

"We’ve been asking them back ever since, so we are delighted to announce they will be hitting the stage once again this July.

"With its spectacular illuminated waterfall and all-weather stage, the Riverside One entertainment arena also features a choice of bars, restaurants and alfresco eateries. So, you can make the most of your Party in the Park experience with a delicious meal, ice-cold beer or a selection of mouth-watering snacks.

Scouting For Girls return as Party In The Park headliners at Flamingo Land on Saturday, July 29.

"We’re planning a spectacular finish to this year’s season of Party in the Park evening concerts. So, be sure to check back soon for details!"



The Party in the Park Grand Finale will take place on Saturday, August 19. For ore visit www.flamingoland.co.uk.

SPECIAL OFFER: 2-4-1 Flamingo Land tickets for Super Hero Sunday on July 23 - CLICK HERE.