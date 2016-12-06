REVIEW: Christmas swing king Matt Goss does it His Way at O2 Academy Leeds

Christmas swing king Matt Goss proved why he is the new swoonatra last night when he opened his UK solo tour at Leeds O2 Academy doing Sinatra style festive classics - but His Way.

His timing, delivery and phrasing of some of the finest Christmas tunes of the great American songbook was pure magic.

Backed by an incredible jazz quartet - keyboards, guitar, drums and upright double bass - the Bros frontman transported us to an intimate nightclub on The Strip for fresh new interpretations of the likes of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Silent Night and a haunting I'll Be Home For Christmas.

He also paid homage to his grandad Harry's favourite Nat King Cole tunes, including a velvet delivery of The Christmas Song, and of course, Bing's timeless White Christmas,which snowballed into an unexpected but thrilling version of Jingle Bells.

For good measure we also got a taste of other swing standards which have been packing them in at The Goss Room at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas every day for the past seven years - including Fly Me To The Moon, Sway, When I fall In Love and the most tender, heartfelt rendition of In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning.

Plus the song that summed up the night...Unforgettable.

This was an 80s superstar, looking forward to the biggest pop reunion of 2017, proving the boy can really sing as he breathed fresh life and energy into songs which he made his own.

His microphone technique, the way he bent notes to give tone and colour to the phrases we have heard a million times, was spectacular and exciting. He is Britain's new torch bearer for these big band songs. Not just keeping the tunes alive, but making them contemporary.

Matt Goss on point at O2 Academy Leeds

A sincere and honest performance, straight from his heart, this night was a true Christmas celebration of his love affair for the Rat Pack era, which has rightly earned him the Icon Award in Las Vegas.

In between songs, again Sinatra style, he paid tribute to the great writers, orchestrators and band leaders from Irving Berlin to Nelson Riddle.

The guy with all the swagger and attitude to be the new Chairman of the Board also proved deep down he is really a big softy, as he took time out between songs to open his heart and thank fans for being there for him on his own sentimental journey, during good times and bad.

He encouraged the few men in the room to hug and kiss their wives and girlfriends, told how all relationships should be our most treasured possessions and how his proudest moment was when his late mum called him her best friend.

Matt Goss on stage with his amazing quartet at O2 Academy Leeds

At this point there wasn't a dry eye in the house or woman in the room who didn't want to take him home.

In a random Q&A he also admitted he was probably born in the wrong era and if he had a time machine he would love to go back, to change a few things.

Looking forward he revealed he is on the verge of securing a new, bigger Las Vegas show at the MGM Grand, close to making another solo album and he promised the Bros reunion next summer would be spectacular. Brosettes who packed the house went Christmas crackers at that,

One fan even plucked up courage to ask if he would donate sperm to father her next child. He had fans laughing out loud when he first checked his watch to see if he had the time - then admitted that Leeds was the first ever such a request.

What he did donate was all his time, talent and energy into a crowd who turned up to roll back the years and got the best early Christmas present ever.

Support guest was 1980s dance floor filler Jacki Graham who, incidentally, was worth the ticket price alone with amazing vocals which have stood the test of time. The 60 year old belied her years as she belted out her crowd pleasing hits including Set Me Free, Breaking Away, Could It Be I'm Falling In Love and her 1994 Billboard number one cover version of Chaka Khan's Ain't Nobody. More please.

Set Me Free star Jaki Graham thrilled fans as support act - worth the ticket price alone

A MATT GOSS CHRISTMAS - LEEDS 02 ACADEMY SET LIST

It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

I'll Be Home For Christmas.

Fly Me To The Moon

White Christmas/Jingle Bells

Sway

Silent Night

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Unforgettable

When I Fall In Love

Santa Baby

In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning

L.O.V.E.

Nature Boy

The Christmas Song

A MATT GOSS CHRISTMAS TOUR DATES DECEMBER 2016



Monday 5th Dec. Leeds O2 Academy



Tuesday 6th Dec. Newcastle O2 Academy



Thursday 8th Dec. Bournemouth O2 Academy



Sunday 11th Dec. Glasgow O2 ABC



Monday 12th Dec. London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire



Tuesday 13th Dec. Manchester O2 Ritz



Wednesday 14th Dec. Birmingham O2 Academy

Matt Goss with our meet and greet winner Rochelle Illingworth and guest Gemma Tate