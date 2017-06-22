Ten things to do w/c June 22

Looking for something to do this week? Take a look at our top ten list of events

1. Lady Boys of Bangkok - Who Runs the World!

Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, Wakefield, Wednesday, June 28.

Hotter, sexier, funnier than ever, the country’s number one touring cabaret show The Lady Boys of Bangkok returns to the UK with a lavish new production Who Runs the World!

Elections and referendums may come and go but in the stakes for the best party night out in town there’s no doubt where the popular vote goes.

Who Runs the World! is not a political question, it’s a positive celebration performed by 16 of Thailand’s most alluring and stunning Lady Boys. Escape the drab greyness of everyday life and luxuriate in a colourful euphoric bubble of laughter, beauty, glitz and music. With more songs and big-scale musical production numbers than you could pout a painted lip at, the Lady Boys pay tribute to a host of stars ranging from Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Fifth Harmony to Gloria Gaynor, Boy George, Pitbull, Tom Jones and Queen Latifah. The party like no other party with girls like no other girls – a night like no other night!

Tickets: Tel. 01924 211 311, in person at the box office on Westgate, Theatre Royal Wakefield

2. A Tribute to the Beatles

Morley Town Hall, Friday June 23

Beatles tribute show, now in its fourth year at the town hall, with all profits going to the Lions charity.

Doors and bar open at 7pm and show starts at 8pm.

Tickets: £10 from Althams Travel, Morley or from EventBrite, Tribute to the Beatles

3. The Lego Batman Movie

New Picture House, 30 Church Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1LB. Saturday, June 24, doors open 3.45pm.

Animated Comedy. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker’s (Zach Galifianakis) hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Maybe his superhero sidekick Robin (Michael Cera) and loyal butler Alfred (Ralph Fiennes) can show him a thing or two.

Tickets available to book online and some also available on the door on a first come first served basis.

Doors open 3.45pm (45 minutes before screening). Running time is two hours, nine minutes.

There will be a 15-20 minute interval during the film.

Hot/cold food, snacks and drinks are available before / after screening and during the interval.

Please visit www.newpicturehouse.com for more information.

Tickets: available at New Picture House On the door (first come first served).

4 .Stiff Little Fingers

Warehouse 23, 23 Smyth Street, Wakefield, Thursday, June 29.

After many studio albums and countless tours, Stiff Little Fingers find themselves more in demand than ever. Special

guests Ferocious Dog. Doors Open at 7pm Advanced Ticket Price: £20 Age Restriction: 14+

Tickets: Hellraiser Records (Wakefield). Crash Records and Jumbo Records (Leeds) online at: See Tickets Eventim Tel 0844 249 1000.

5. Micky Flanagan

First Direct Arena Leeds, Friday, June 23.

One of UK Comedy’s biggest names, Micky Flanagan has added a new date at the First Direct Arena due to phenomenal demand to his ‘An’ Another Fing…’ tour. Recently Micky sent records a-tumbling with a record-breaking weekend of ticket sales during the opening run of his huge UK Tour shattering records for seated arena shows. A truly remarkable achievement. This tour follows his record-breaking “Back In The Game” tour of 2013 which took in an incredible 129 shows - making it the biggest comedy tour in the world that year - having sold an unbelievable 500,000 tickets in the UK and Ireland alone.

Tickets: Tel 0844 248 1585, First Direct Arena

6. Half a Sixpence

Ossett Town Hall , Saturday June 24.

A musical comedy based on the novel, Kipps by H G Wells. Arthur Kipps, an orphan, lives and works with other apprentices for the draper, Mr Shalford, Show starts at 2pm (matinee), 7.15pm (evening)

Tickets: Tel 07927 685010.

7 The Victorian Kitchen

Colne Valley Museum, Cliffe Ash Golcar, Sat/Sun, June 24,25

Take a step down Memory Lane into the Colne Valley Museum’s Victorian Kitchen and take a nostalgic look at how things used to be in the kitchen. 2pm-5pm.

Admission: Adults £2.50; Concessions (Senior Citizens/Students) £2; All accompanied children FREE. Museum Members free admission to all events.

8. Move Your Feet

Cleckheaton Town Hall, Bradford Road. Saturday June 24 2pm & 6.30pm. Sunday June 25, 2pm

Ambition Academy present their 10th Anniversary showcase, ‘Move Your Feet’, filled with talented students performing all styles of dance and musical theatre numbers. A Musical spectacular for all the family.

Tickets: Tel. 01924 324501 email: dewsbury.boxoffice@kirklees.gov.uk

9 And Finally...Phil Collins

Theatre Royal Wakefield, Drury Lane, Wakefield, Sunday, June 25

And Finally… Phil Collins are recognised throughout the industry as the definitive Phil Collins & Genesis tribute show. Now, celebrating their 10th anniversary year, this truly amazing eleven piece band which includes the And Finally Horns faithfully re-create all the classic hits from the Phil Collins and Genesis timeless back catalogue.

In 2017 they present a brand-new show that is truly enhanced by new lighting, stage sets and world class musicians to get even closer to that immense Phil Collins production, ensuring an exciting spectacle is totally guaranteed.

Tickets: Tel. 01924 211 311. At the Box Office on Westgate (inside the main entrance) Theatre Royal Wakefield

10. Assassins

Dewsbury Artspace, Lower Peel, Street, off Bradford Road, Dewsbury. Friday, June 23 - July 1 (no performance Sunday).

An opportunity to see one of the greatest musicals of the 20th century, written by Stephen Sondheim. In an extremely light hearted way we are introduced to America’s four successful and five would-be presidential assassins including John Wilkes Booth, the assassinator of President Lincoln and Lee Harvey Oswald who assassinated President John F Kennedy in 1963.

Tickets: dewsburyartrsgroup.info or call the TicketSource box office on 03336663366. Dewsbury Arts Group’s ‘hot line’ on 01924 505861.