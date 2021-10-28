Family-friendly blockbusters at Showcase Cinema during October half-term

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

When an evil genius threatens to turn all toddlers in the world into unbearable brats, there’s no choice but for Tim and Ted to turn back into a baby for 48 hours, go undercover and save the world, in The Boss Baby 2: Family Business.

The two distant brothers come together again to drink their magic formula and prevent the world’s toddlers from becoming uncontrollable terrors.

Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley and Uncle Fester also return as everyone’s favourite spooky family in The Addams Family 2.

Ron's Gone Wrong

Distraught that the children are growing up and are totally consumed with “scream time”, the parents cram the family into their haunted camper and go on an adventure across America to rediscover their bond.

For those after something less spooky, Barney and Ron tell the story of the wonderful messiness of true friendship in Ron’s Gone Wrong.

A socially awkward middle-schooler, Barney, and his new walking, talking, digitally-connected “Best Friend Out of the Box”, Ron, go on an action-packed journey as Ron goes through hilarious malfunctions in the social media age.

And for older viewers, there will be two special screenings of Scream - 25th Anniversary over the Halloween weekend.