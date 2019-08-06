Batley fire engine manufactuer Angloco announces its biggest recruitment drive

The UK’s oldest manufacturer of fire vehicles is readying itself for the biggest recruitment drive in its 54-year history as the team prepares for its largest period of growth.

Fire fighting and rescue vehicle specialist Angloco, which is based in Batley, has doubled production levels in the last 18 months.

But with the uplift showing no sign of slowing, the 90-strong team now needs at least another 12 employees by December 2019, with more vacancies expected during the following year.

A key trigger for the sharp growth was winning a number of new long term multi-vehicle contracts.

With longer runs of standard equipment now a mainstay of the business, alongside ongoing specialist one-offs, all eyes are now on staffing levels to enable Angloco to increase momentum and production capacity.

Angloco now supplies all UK Fire and Rescue Services with vehicles and equipment, and has exported to 70 overseas countries to date.

Managing director Alistair Brown said: “We’re lucky to boast a loyal, talented workforce. In fact, 39 people have been with the company for more than 10 years.

“But as a fast-growing and dynamic business, we need to significantly boost the team.

“We’re therefore currently looking for skilled individuals to join our design, production and service departments, and will also consider untrained but bright, capable people who are ready to learn.

“This is an ideal time to join a growing team and to quickly learn new skills in an incredibly rewarding and friendly environment.”