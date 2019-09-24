Call to join homeless initiative

A programme launched by the charitable arm of a Cleckheaton HR, employment law and health and safety company to help get people who have been homeless back into work is set to launch in Kirklees after successfully securing jobs for nearly 20 people in Leeds since 2017.

Business Building Futures, which is run by Cleckheaton based charity The Howarth Foundation, works with a network of businesses to place individuals that are recovering from homelessness and addiction back into part or full-time employment or skills training.

Since its launch, the programme has placed 17 people back into paid employment, with 16 individuals placed into skills training and a further 13 referred for housing assessments.

The charity is now calling for businesses based in Kirklees to get behind the initiative and attend its launch event at The John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday, October 22.

Andy Howarth, CEO at The Howarth Foundation, said: ““Our Business Building Futures programme has been extremely well-received in Leeds since launching in 2017.

“We have successfully placed clients into permanent roles with some of the city’s most recognised brands, including Leeds United Football Club and Ringways Motor Group, and have secured official backing from Leeds City Council and had our clients’ stories shared on Sky News.

“Now, as part of our charity’s remit, we want to extend the Business Building Futures programme into Kirklees.”

The Business Building Futures launch event takes place at The John Smith’s Stadium from 4pm to 6pm

Email natalie@howarthfoundation.org.uk to find out more information about the foundation or to register for the event.