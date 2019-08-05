Cleckheaton law firm announces record growth after hitting £1 million turnover

A family-run HR, employment law and health and safety firm has announced record growth after hitting £1million turnover.

Howarths, based in Cleckheaton, recorded the milestone in its annual financial results for its financial year ending June 2019.

The firm, which was established in 2003 by businessman Andy Howarth and wife Helen, has grown turnover by 68 per cent in the last five years, with gross profit increasing by 43 per cent in the same period.

Gavin Howarth, managing director at Howarths, said: “As a family-run business, this is a milestone that we are very proud of.

“Over the last 16 years, we have grown our client base to in excess of 500 businesses across the UK and welcomed well-known brands including Moda in Pelle, The John Smith’s Stadium, Express Bi-folding Doors and the Leeds United Foundation.”

In the last three years, the company has launched a strategic HR support offering for SMEs, which it says has contributed to an increase in turnover.

The introduction of an HR offering also included the recruitment of three HR advisers, taking the total headcount in the business to 21.

Tracey Hopkins, finance director at Howarths, said: “It’s a very exciting time of growth for the business. We are now actioning plans to grow turnover by at least 10% each year over the next three years and recruit another six members of staff to the Howarths team.

“As part of or ongoing growth strategy, we have invested significantly to build a business development team, recruiting three business development professionals in the last ten months.

Mr Howarth added: “Our vision is always year-on-year growth, but not at all costs. We have worked extremely hard to build and maintain a trusted reputation and be recognised as a company that does the right thing, both for staff and clients.

“Of course, we want be commercially successful, but it’s our family name above the door and we want everyone we work with to be proud to walk through it.”

In 2017, the company established its charity, The Howarth Foundation, to help secure employment for individuals living in Leeds and Kirklees that have dealt with substance abuse, addiction and homelessness.

Since the charity launched, it has supported 15 people back into full or part time work or training, with high-profile businesses including Leeds United Football Club and Ringways Motor Group part of its Business Building Futures programme.