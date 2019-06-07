Generations game as Dewsbury nursery teams up with Batley care home

Batley care home Lydgate Lodge has joined forces with a Dewsbury nursery to offer weekly play sessions.

The sessions are proving to be a huge hit with residents and children alike.

Children from Little Scholars of Madina Academy on Swindon Road have been making regular visits to the home on Soothill Lane after its nursery manager Sugra Kazi began studying the positive impacts of inter-generational activity on both the young and old.

Gary Kent, the care home’s manager, said: “We were thrilled when Little Scholars approached us with the idea – it’s important that people living with us get to interact with people of all ages and children bring such laughter and fun with them.

“Residents really look forward to the youngsters coming in and we have enjoyed modelling with play dough, painting pictures, and even some friendly competition with egg and spoon races! Both groups get so much out of the visits.”

Sugra said: “Many little ones today may not have grandparents or older people in their lives so it’s incredibly important that they get the opportunity to meet older members of our community, who have lived such rich lives and who can impart so much knowledge. Our Little Scholars are relishing these weekly sessions.”