Local MP Paula Sherriff recently joined the ‘Hoppa’ on its way to Crowlees Junior and Infant School.

The walking bus/park and stride scheme, which runs at Crowlees School in Mirfield, is operated by a rota of volunteer parents who get the children to school every morning, safe and sound.

She said: “It was a joy to join up with the Hoppa. Not only does it reduce the amount of traffic on the roads, it also gets the children out and about.”