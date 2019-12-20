New head at Heckmondwike Grammar School

Heckmondwike Grammar School has announced the appointment of Peter Roberts as its new headteacher.

The governing body had previously asked Mr Roberts to assume the role of acting head while a permanent headteacher was appointed.

Prize giving: A great night at the town hall. Photo: Jon Foley.

Mr Roberts is the 11th head in the school’s 121-year history.

He was deputy headteacher at the school for the previous nine years and is a former scholar of the school.

The announcement follows the record breaking exam success in the summer and the recent ranking of the seventh highest performing school in the North of England in the Sunday Times Parent Power Survey.

Jane Dixon, chair of governors, said: “Following a very robust selection process, I am delighted to be able to confirm Mr Roberts as the permanent headteacher.

“We have been delighted by the progress made during the year and confirmation of the post is richly deserved.”

Mr Roberts said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be confirmed as headteacher.”

Tuesday, December 17 saw 600+ guests attend Heckmondwike Grammar School’s annual senior prize giving at Dewsbury Town Hall. The evening was a very fitting tribute to the outstanding successes of year 11 and 13 students in the record-breaking 2019 examinations.

The guests of honour Gordon Jean and Kim Leadbeater – Jo Cox’s family and all old scholars of the school, awarded prizes to the top performing students.

Throughout the evening the audience were entertained by the fabulous Soul Band.

There were many highlights during the evening including Aaisha Kara being awarded the Jo Cox memorial award for his services to the community and Sara Saloo who was presented with the Rex Scolarum award for the highest academic success having achieved 3 A* grades at A level.