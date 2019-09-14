Thornhill Community Academy scoops diabetes care accolade

A school in Dewsbury has won an award for providing great care to children and young people with Type 1 diabetes.

Thornhill Community Academy received the Diabetes UK ‘Good Diabetes Care in School Award’ for the second time.

The school earned the accolade because of the support it provides to students with the condition, the help it offers to manage their diabetes safely, and the care it takes to include them in all school activities.

The recognition scheme aims to raise awareness of the vital role good diabetes care in school plays in keeping students safe, supporting them to achieve full academic potential and promoting their personal development.

Type 1 diabetes is a serious, lifelong condition where blood glucose levels are too high because the body can’t make a hormone called insulin.

Thornhill Community Academy headteacher Matthew Burton said: “We are delighted to receive this award − it’s not only recognition of how seriously we take Type 1 diabetes in our Academy, but also of our commitment to ensure that all students have access to the same opportunities, no matter if they have a long-term health condition or not.

“We work very closely with the parents and carers, all staff within TCA and the students themselves to ensure that the right care is in place so that they can participate in all activities and reach their full academic potential.”

Clare Howarth, head of the North of England at Diabetes UK, said: “Congratulations to Thornhill Community Academy for doing a fantastic job of supporting students with Type 1 diabetes. We urge all schools in Yorkshire to follow their example so that children and young people stay healthy and get the best from their education.”