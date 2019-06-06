More free dental clinics to be held in Dewsbury

KIRKLEES residents who are suffering toothache but can’t register with a dentist will have three opportunities to access free dental care this month.

Dental charity Dentaid is returning to the area for another series of clinics on its mobile dental unit.

No appointments are necessary and people just turn up and wait to be seen.

The first clinic takes place on Saturday, June 8 at the Church of the Nazarene on Aldams Road between 10am and 4pm, followed by clinics at Ravensthorpe Community Centre on Garden Street on Wednesday 12 and Friday 14 June between 10am and 4pm.

A team of volunteer dental professionals will be offering emergency pain relieving treatments including fillings and extractions in addition to oral cancer checks, dental screening and oral health advice.

This is Dentaid’s third series of clinics this year after the charity received funding from Kirklees Council to help improve oral health and access to dentistry.

Treatment on the mobile dental unit is free and this service is only for people who are not registered with an NHS dentist.

Almost 200 people have already been seen by the team on the unit in seven clinics held across the area in 2019.

Dentaid CEO Andy Evans said: “We know that there’s still huge demand for emergency dental care in Dewsbury and the surrounding area and we are very grateful to Kirklees Council and our dental teams for working with us.

“The clinics we have held so far have been very busy. We’ve seen people who’ve been suffering toothache for months. By bringing our mobile dental unit to community buildings in Kirklees we are able to help people who are finding it difficult to access dental care.”