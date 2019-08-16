New Kirklees campaign over asthma medicine

KIRKLEES COUNCIL and the local NHS Trust have launched a new campaign to encourage parents and guardians of children with asthma to ensure their children keep using their asthma medication close at hand.

There is usually a peak in children going to hospital accident and emergency departments for asthma in September each year.

This may be because some children experience fewer symptoms in the summer holidays and therefore stop taking their asthma medication regularly.

Top tips for managing your child’s asthma include:

○ Making sure that they always use their preventer inhalers as explained by their doctor or asthma nurse, even if they have no symptoms.

○ Having a reliever (blue) inhaler and spacer, to leave at school or nursery. Take the inhaler home at the end of each term to check the expiry date and how much is left.

○ Making sure your child has enough medicine in their inhaler to last through the holiday.

○ Taking your child to their GP surgery if their asthma is stopping them doing exercise, when playing sports or keeping them awake at night.

○ Ensuring that your child has an annual asthma review with their GP or practice nurse.

Dr David Kelly, local GP and chair of NHS North Kirklees CCG said: “With treatment, most people with asthma can live normal lives.

“There are also some ways you can help keep your symptoms under control.”