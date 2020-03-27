Number of coronavirus cases in Yorkshire surges to 692

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yorkshire has surged to 692.

This is an increase of 138 on yesterday's figures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yorkshire has surged to 692.

A total of 759 people have died in the UK after testing positive for Covid-19.

The number of deaths rose by 181 from the 578 confirmed as of 5pm on March 25.

The Department of Health added the number of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 was now 14,579 as of 9am on Friday, up from 11,658 at the same point on Thursday.

A total of 113,777 people have been tested with 99,198 testing negative.

Here is the full list of cases in Yorkshire:

Bradford - 29

Wakefield - 34

Sheffield - 286

Barnsley - 42

Rotheram - 39

North Yorkshire - 69

East Riding of Yorkshire - 23

Kingston Upon Hull, City Of - 5

Kirklees - 33

Calderdale - 11

York - 17

Doncaster - 24

Leeds - 80