Slimming consultants have a chatty time with Alan Carr at awards

Slimming consultants from Dewsbury, Batley and Birstall have celebrated their success with Chatty Man Alan Carr.

Alan, a well-loved TV personality, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards in Birmingham with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

The team members, who run the Slimming World groups in the area, were delighted to get a chance to meet Alan.

Paul Cannell said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for the Slimming World groups.

He said: “The members at our group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so we were honoured to represent the Dewsbury groups at the Slimming World Awards. Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Sharon Revell added: “Last year was our 50th year, which was full of celebrations and successes. We’ve supported more people than ever to achieve their dreams and we’re so excited about what 2020 has in store.”

Alan Carr said: “I met so many people who had their lives transformed.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their Consultants and group every week.

“I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could’ve bottled that feeling.”