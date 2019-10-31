Comforting autumn soup recipe

Karen Wright writes: Well the clocks went back and as usual I have been chasing around the house unsure of what time it is.

I bet most of us take a few days to acclimatise, the situation is not helped when the designated clock re- setter doesn’t do all the clocks in the house in one go, I think now, two days later we are fully synchronised “chez nous” I rather like the evenings drawing in early, I find the cosy feel of the house with lamps glowing very relaxing, I remain like that until Christmas and then like everyone I long for the first glimpses of spring to cheer us all up.

Speaking of Christmas, sorry but I just did! I have been very industrious and made about 20 Christmas cakes already, varying sizes including mini cakes baked in empty baked bean tins. The downside is I have been eating beans every day to use them up.

Of course, baked beans are a healthy food and this evening I have incorporated them into our main meal. A large gammon joint cooked in the slow cooker with baked beans, tinned tomatoes, chopped onion and a large spoonful of smoked paprika, a bit of a cowboy stew. I will serve this with a jacket potato and a side of peas.

It has been another quite hectic week for me. I always try to do a bit of admin and housework on Mondays, Tuesday I do my show on www.UKonlineradio.com/5townsradio between noon and 2pm. Each week I try to stick to a theme and choose music to match, it's good fun and is stretching me to try new things.

Wednesday and Thursday last week I visited two primary schools in our area and chatted with the children about aspirations and dreams. I stayed behind to cook with a small group at one of the schools, they were making quiche. The best thing of all was I heard back from the headteacher that one child had gone home and proudly reported that he had been cooking with Mary Berry!

On Sunday I did my first slot chit-chatting about recipes on BBC Radio Leeds with the host of the morning show Tim Crowther. I was in the studio between 11am and noon. I took along a variety of bits and bobs including the parsnip soup that I featured in my column a few weeks ago, plus a soda bread, pate and a relish. I also took along a sweet dessert that I had hastily put together to give a nod to the fact that it is Diwali, the festival of light, I decorated it with golden popping candy and sparkling pear flames. Diwali is a very special time of year, it reflects on new beginnings, fresh starts and positive thinking, something we can all try to embrace and benefit from.

My slot went down very well, and I have been invited to make it a regular slot, hopefully the last Sunday in each month so do try to tune in and join me.

Last week I promised a healthy soup recipe so here it is:

Butternut Squash and Sweet Potato Soup

1 butternut squash peeled de-seeded and cubed

2 small sweet potatoes cubed

1 onion quartered

1 tin chopped tomatoes

500ml vegetable stock

Salt and pepper

1 tbs smoked paprika

Place the vegetables on an oven tray and spray with low calorie oil. Roast at 180 degrees for 20 minutes. Put the vegetables into a saucepan with all the other ingredients and bring to the boil and then simmer until everything is tender, about 10 minutes. Blend with a stick blender or a food processor.

That’s it as easy as pie.

Speaking of pies, I have some mince pies in my oven, ready to be stored in the freezer!

That’s all folks, have a brilliant week, you are welcome to contact me on http://www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk