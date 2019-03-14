IN PICTURES: TV dramas we have loved and lost

4. Behind bars

Long before Prisoner Cell Block H and Bad Girls came Within These Walls.'It was made by London Weekend Television for ITV and shown between 1974 and 1978. It portrayed life in HMP Stone Park, a fictional women's prison.''The gorgeous Googie Withers played genteel governor Faye Boswell and episodes revolved around her attempts to liberalise the prison regime while managing her personal life at home. ''Another prominent character was her Chief Officer, Mrs. Armitage (Mona Bruce). Googie Withers left after three series; in Series Four her character was replaced as governor by Helen Forrester (Katharine Blake), who in turn left to be replaced in the final Series Five by Susan Marshall (Sarah Lawson).

