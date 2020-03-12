Karen Wright: Film premiere glitz and glamour

On Saturday I was in London to host a couple of baking sessions with Bake with a Legend.

I could never have anticipated that my train journey down would be so enjoyable. Sat opposite were four men and their table was full of food and drinks. They immediately engaged me in conversation, they were in a great mood, on their way to watch the rugby. I was curious about the food and it transpired that they had each made something from scratch, including sausage rolls which were still warm with the flakiest pastry ever. They also had pate, truffles, pies, cakes and wine. When they asked what I was going to London for, I told them about my Bake-Off experience and then we were just talking ten to the dozen, all the way to London. I really love meeting new people.

I did choux pastry in the morning class and the afternoon class was a hen party, so I made some madeleines to keep things simple. The classes were a great success with everyone taking away a box of their patisserie. The hen party was hilarious with 20 very lovely hens. They were all delighted with the madeleines and I judged the bride’s to be the best, not a fix I assure you! After the classes were over, I had to dash back to the station to catch my train home as I was booked to host a very special event in Wakefield on Sunday. It was the premiere of a made- for-TV pilot film shown in the Mechanics Institute in Wood street.

The film was commissioned by Dream Time Creative, the force behind the Forgotten Women of Wakefield. The film is about Clara Clarkson who lived in Victorian Wakefield. She was a lover and protector of women and the film gives us a taste of how difficult it was back then to go against traditional values and to follow your heart. We all dressed up befitting of a premiere and after the film my role was to go on stage and call out members of the cast and crew to join me for a Q&A session. I really enjoyed the experience, the audience were very appreciative, the film was fantastic and very thought-provoking and we are keeping our fingers crossed that it gets scooped up by a production company and we get to see it on our televisions.

It was great to be in the city centre on Sunday. We popped out halfway and had a quick drink in the Black Rock pub. It is years since I have been in there and it is so cosy and homely. We got chatting to Mavis and Ellie, Mavis likes to read this column each week and we had a good old chin wag together.

This Friday I am attending the Gala Dinner fundraiser for the Theatre Royal Wakefield. It is held in the cathedral and I need to get out my best bib and tucker once again as it is a super-duper dressy do, with lovely food and wines to enjoy. I am offering a baking session with me as an auction lot, such an odd concept but a great deal of fun.

Next week we will be getting our caravan out of storage once more as we have a short break booked at the Caravan and Motorhome Club site at Bolton Abbey. As much as I do enjoy the dress up occasions, I am more than happy with jeans and jumpers in the caravan. I will be getting busy with my new Cadac barbecue, I am very keen to try to bake in it.

So, readers, until next week be good and if you can’t be good be careful.

For more tips and recipes go to https://www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk/