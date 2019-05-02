Lorry sheds load of dead chickens all over M62 junction causing congestion

A lorry has shed its load of dead chickens all over junction 27 of the M62, causing congestion for commuters.

The lorry was transporting the chicken carcasses along the M62 when the incident happened at the Gildersome/Birstall junction.

A lorry has shed its load of dead chickens all over J27 of the M62 causing congestion for commuters. Photo credit: West Yorkshire Police @WYP_TrafficDave

Highways England confirmed that it happened westbound between the entry slip and main carriageway.

It is causing delays for drivers.

In a statement on Twitter, Highways England said: "M62 J27 Gildersome westbound. Between the entry slip and the main carriageway. Shed load of dead turkeys and chickens.

"This is causing delays at the moment. Traffic Officers on scene. WYP Roads Policing Unit on scene. Updates to follow."

They also responded to a Twitter user who contacted them to complain about the smell, saying "it stinks."

As you can see from the images, the dead chickens are strewn across the motorway.

Some of the carcasses have fallen into the inner lanes as well as the entry slip road.

Police traffic officers are on the scene trying to clear the dead animals.

A traffic officer for the WYP Roads Policing Unit, known as Traffic Dave, shared the news on his Twitter account.

On a statement on Twitter he said: "M62 Westbound J27. Congestion. Lorry load of dead chickens on the entry slip and lanes 1 & 2.

"Working with @HighwaysYORKS to get it cleared. #M62"

