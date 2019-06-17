TECH TALK: Moshi Tego Backpack

Dumping an expensive laptop computer in a plastic carrier bag while on the move is never a mechanically sympathetic way of transporting equipment from A to B.

I've lost count of the number of times I've had to rush around gathering my belongings while trying to remember everything I need for that particular day.

The Moshi Tego Backpack in black.

It's not just the laptop I have to worry about. There's battery packs, cables, USB's, a mouse - all slung together as if they were Super Noodles in an Aldi supermarket checkout.

However, all my problems have now been solved thanks to the brand-new Moshi Tego Backpack.

With it's sleek, trendy futuristic design, it's ideal for any commute whether it be cycling over the rainy hills to work or using it as hand luggage on an aeroplane.

But it's not just a bag (I remember Rowan Atkinson saying in the film Love Actually) - because it's so much more than just a bag!

Remarkably, you can charge your phone with it too as it houses a special pass-through USB cable which can easily attach to a portable battery, so you never need to worry about using up power.

Crafted from lightweight and durable fabric, the Moshi Tego is cut-proof and weather-resistant, ensuring all your belongings remain secure and dry.

Personally, I love it as it is extremely comfortable to carry, which is very important for someone who suffers from bad posture and an aching back due to long working days in front of a computer.

The Tego also has a very spacious interior which includes a padded sleeve for laptops up to 15-inches wide, while also leaving enough room for all other necessities.

The Moshi Tego Backpack in grey.

Smart, yet refined, each bag in the series is constructed with concealed rear zippers which provide added security as you hit the streets.

Other features include a padded compartment for a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, a microfiber pouch for carrying sunglasses and a 180-degrees fold-open design for easy packing.

There's also concealed anti-theft rear zippers, a zippered RFID Shield Pocket to protect personal data and adjustable Airmesh shoulder straps with accessory loops.

So no more carrier bags for me - just me and my much user-friendly Moshi mate. The Moshi Tego Backpack is available from Moshi from £169.95 - www.moshi.com

