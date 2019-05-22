Travel review: Glitzy Hotel Andaz London Liverpool Street is the perfect East London hub

If you're heading to London and want a hotel that ticks all the boxes and more, then Andaz London Liverpool Street simply has to be your only port of call.

The five-star hotel, situated directly next to the busy Liverpool Street tube station, is not simply somewhere to rest your weary head following a day out exploring.

It moulds together luxury lifestyle hotel with a fine-dining experience.

And when it comes to the latter, there's certainly no shortage of choice for where to eat and drink.

The hotel, which was originally built in 1884, boasts five restaurants and pubs within the complex.

During our visit we experienced Rake's on the first evening and the cafe-bar offers simple yet elegant food with a special selection of cocktails to boot.

Hotel Andaz London Liverpool Street.

The following morning our group was invited on a street art tour around East London (www.shoreditchstreetarttours.co.uk).

The tour was informative and entertaining with a glimpse at the vast and varied talent that the area has to offer, not least of all as being a well-known hotspot for the infamous Banksy.

The tour was followed by a visit to the Beigel Bake bagel shop on Brick Lane - a must-visit purely for the renowned salted beef bagels on offer 24 hours a day.

Our tour then took us to Spitalfields Market where Colin the Hat Man - a charismatic host if ever there was one - gave us a special tour of what makes the area so historic.

The historic Masonic Temple.

Back at base, a sushi masterclass was put on at Miyako - another of the Andaz cluster of in-house restaurants.

The immersive dining experience on our second night was arguably the highlight of the weekend.

Set in the historic, Grade II Listed Masonic Temple, the evening offered fine food and drink and was punctuated with a murder-mystery style host who told us the story of Tom Rakewell.

A Rake's Progress is a series of eight cards which document the fall and decline of Tom Rakewell.

One of the many restaurants on offer.

His story is interwoven with a clever take on food offerings, a selection of cocktails and fun games.

Our host, and indeed the chef and servers, were excellent in their delivery of the tale and especially in the presentation.

Set against the backdrop of such a beautiful and little-known setting, the event proved the perfect end to a memorable stay in the capital.

* Prices at Andaz London Liverpool Street start at £169 for one night in a Queen Room.

For more info and to book, visit bit.ly/2GHQoZi.