Travel review: Samlesbury Hall - a portal to tranquillity

Nestled just a mile or so from the hustle and bustle of the M6, driving through the iron gates of Samlesbury Hall is a portal to tranquillity.

This grand venue is one that caters for all parties, from weddings, to a family break, but it is also perfect for a quiet getaway without the kids.

If you opt to bring the younger generation then a trip to Dottie's Wafflery is a must. You can pretty much have any sweet treat ever invented on three of the biggest waffles known to man.

For the hungrier members of the party, a great way to start the day is by sitting down in the snooker-themed restaurant for a full English breakfast, or one of the lighter bites.

If you choose to stay on site, the tours of the Hall itself are a a vital cog in a unique stay.

Janey the Witch will keep you on your toes with her tales of rats' droppings and medieval over-indulgence.

For the braver souls, Simon Entwhistle gets you in the spirit with ghosts tours by both day ... and night.

Also on site is the Hall's Bee Centre, which will intrigue any youngster.

Kids will be literally left buzzing by being given the chance to watch the bees in action and also play their part in making hives. There is also an ageing Bee Centre dog, who is very keen to show guests around.

After a long day there is no sting in the tail, as Samlesbury Hall boasts the perfect setting to see out the night in style.

The Shepherd's Huts gather convivially in groups of two to three. with smaller cabins available for couples, or extended family.

They are fitted with central heating and a fully functional bathroom, complete with shower. Each hut also comes with its own outside a firepit that allows you to toast your complimentary marshmallows as the sun sets and the moon rises.

So despite the cars on the M6 whizzing by in the distance, Samlesbury Hall somehow make the stress and rigours of life seem miles and miles away.

With plenty to see and do in the surrounding area - it provides the perfect venue for a quiet getaway, or a base for exploring the west coast.